Monthly Playlist: November 2020

Published: 27th November 2020 14:38

Thanks to all those who submitted songs for our first Island City Living monthly playlist! Listen below, and make sure to keep an eye on our social media to suggest your favourites for next month's playlist.

To listen on the Spotify app, click here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.