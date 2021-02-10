Portsmouth

PodCulture Vultures PodCulture Vultures Dean and Kev latest to join our podcast space Published: 10th February 2021 11:23 About: PodCulture Vultures is a new podcast where two mates (Kev and Dean) have known each other all of their adult life and manage to pull off this double act like two greats that have been doing it for 10 years – not a few weeks! Cheeky is definitely a word to describe this podcast with lots of swearing and well, two mates sharing their opinions which might not be everyone’s but they don’t care because it’s fun and it’s their journey as they sit and talk like they would in the pub about old films, new films, laughing about TV programmes and especially music. That’s part of the charm though, how these cheeky chappies have such a rapport including impersonations and little clips of films and quotes throughout the recording of the show.

"Starting college and both being music students they connected straight away like two peas in a pod! Having their friendship span over 20 years and spending so much time talking about music and films they love has been a way of life for these two geezers." (Quote by Louise O'Brien during our recent interview with Southsea Folk). Hosts: Dean Hobby (left) and Kev Bradshaw (right) Links:

Twitter - @PodcultureV https://twitter.com/PodcultureV Facebook - Podculture Vultures or @ PodcultureV https://www.facebook.com/PodcultureV or Instagram - podculturevultures https://www.instagram.com/podculturevultures/



