Southsea Folk joins our growing list of Portsmouth Podcasts
|Published: 23rd January 2021 12:46
Aboout: Lou and John host a podcast about Southsea and Portsmouth. Tapping into what is happening culturally in the area.
Each week a guest pops by on the phone to have a good old natter about culture, arts, and let's not forget food and drink!
Hosts: Louise O'Brien and John Sands
Links: https://tinyurl.com/y4fvvwmt
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.