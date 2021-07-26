https://analytics.google.
Officers charge teenager after serious assault in Southsea

Published: 26th July 2021 12:27

Police officers investigating a serious assault in Southsea have charged a teenager.

The charges come after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at around 9.30pm on Monday 19 July at the Royal Navy War Memorial on Clarence Esplanade.

A 17-year-old boy from Southsea has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and one count of affray.

He appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Saturday 24 July, where he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at court on Friday 30 July.

 

