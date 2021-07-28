https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth man sentenced to 18 months in prison for racially aggravated offences

Published: 28th July 2021 10:05
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for racially aggravated offences which took place in the city last month.

Benjamin Jay Damen, 26, of Station Road, Baffins, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated criminal damage and racially aggravated threatening words/behaviour.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article in a public place and two counts of sending communications of an offensive nature.

He was sentenced today (Tuesday 27 July) at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The court heard how on Wednesday 16 June 2021, shortly after 5pm, a dispute between Damen and the victim resulted in Damen directing threats and racial abuse towards the victim, a man in his 30s.

He then attended the victim's place of work and drove a van into the building, causing an internal wall to collapse. He proceeded to stab at a door with a knife and throw a tyre at the door, smashing a window.

Following the sentencing, DC James Dickety from Hampshire Constabulary's Criminal Investigation Department, said: "We are pleased at the sentence handed down to Benjamin Jay Damen today, which reflects the serious nature of this unacceptable racial attack.

"No-one should be subjected to such abuse and it will not be tolerated. Thankfully, no-one was hurt but this could have had much more serious consequences.

"This was understandably an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and we hope that this sentence goes someway to giving him closure and reassures him, and our communities in Portsmouth, that justice has been served.

"We encourage anyone who suffers hate crime, or receives a serious threat against them to report it to the police, either by calling 101 or online through the True Vision website at www.report-it.org.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies