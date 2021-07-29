Man charged with breaching terrorist notification requirements

Published: 29th July 2021 09:58

A man has been charged with offences connected to a breach of terrorist notification requirements as part of an investigation led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), supported by Hampshire Constabulary.

Isaac Idris, from Hudson Road, Portsmouth, was arrested on Tuesday 27 July and subsequently charged with five breaches of a Part 4 Terrorist Notification Order, under Section 54 of the Counter Terrorism Act 2008. This relates to failing, without reasonable excuse to notify police of financial information, a phone number and email addresses.

Idris, aged 29, has now been released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 10 August 2021.

