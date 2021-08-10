https://analytics.google.
Three teenagers arrested following fire in Cosham

Published: 10th August 2021 10:34
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in Cosham.

Officers were called at 7.54pm in the evening of Friday 6th August, by colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service reporting a fire inside a flat above Papa Johns on Cosham High Street.

The fire service extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Two boys aged 17 and 15, both from Portsmouth and a 15-year-old boy from Waterlooville have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody at this time.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

If you or anyone you know was in the area before or at the time the fire started, any information you have, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to their investigation.

Officers also believe some people may have filmed the fire. If anyone has any mobile phone footage, please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting 44210313131 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

