Arrest made following theft of vehicle in Southsea

Published: 20th August 2021 10:47
Officers investigating the theft of an Audi A5 convertible from Winter Road have made an arrest.

Officers were called shortly after 8.10am on Tuesday morning (17 August) to a report that the key to the vehicle had been stolen from a property on Winter Road and the car was then driven away.

A 17-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and common assault. He remains in police custody at this time.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44210327314.

