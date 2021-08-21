Organisations across Portsmouth to welcome residents to Safe at Home event

Published: 21st August 2021 10:33

Organisations across Portsmouth will be teaming up on Wednesday (25 August) to offer support and advice to those who are vulnerable within their own homes or need help with a wide range of issues.

The Safe at Home event, set up by Hampshire Constabulary and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (HIWFRS), will be on hand at Tesco, Fratton Way, between 10am and 4pm.

Officers from Portsmouth's neighbourhood policing teams and firefighters from HIWFRS will be joined by representatives from the Blue Lamp Trust, Aurora New Dawn, Stop Domestic Abuse, Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service, Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, Vista, Moving On Project and Portsmouth City Council's Housing department.

Portsmouth Superintendent Clare Jenkins said: "We've come together to organise this event following the success of our Safe at Home hubs which we held at Tesco supermarkets throughout the pandemic and the lockdowns.

"Setting up at supermarkets allows us the perfect opportunity to engage with our communities and raise awareness of the help that is out there for people who need it.

"The Safe at Home concept was originally set up by the constabulary last year following the first lockdown to offer support to domestic abuse victims who may have been isolated at home. We're now delighted to have our invaluable partners on board for a multi-agency approach in supporting those that need our help."

Jasper Taylor, HIWFRS' community inclusion team co-ordinator, said: "Prevention work is a priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and this kind of community engagement gives us a fantastic opportunity to meet people and talk to them about a wide range of safety concerns.

"We're looking forward to seeing as many people as possible and urge anyone who wants to find out more about home safety issues to come and have a chat."

Community Champion at Tesco, Fratton Way, Gemma Morrison said: "We are delighted to have so many services come together for one purpose; to keep everyone safe in their home. We hope that this event will give people the opportunity to seek help and guidance."

Organisations in attendance can offer advice and support on a wide range of issues around domestic abuse, sexual abuse and violence, stalking, vulnerability within the sex industry, vulnerability within our elderly communities and those who have been affected by trafficking, Modern Day Slavery and exploitation.

The Safe at Home event will be located at the entrance of Tesco, Fratton Way, and will also feature a colouring competition for children with prizes including craft, colouring and painting kits. Pictures of Ninah the police van will be available to collect from Customer Services at Tesco or on the table at the bottom of the travellators.

Children are welcome to get a picture beforehand and hand it in at the event or pick one up on the day.

Anyone is welcome to come along, have a chat and grab a picture to colour in for the kids. There will be a quiet and confidential space available should anyone want to speak to one of our representatives in private.

