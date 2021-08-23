https://analytics.google.
Appeal for information after burglary at Fratton church

Published: 23rd August 2021 12:38
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a burglary at a church in Fratton.

The incident occurred between 4.45pm on Thursday 19 August and 7.55am on Friday 20 August. It was reported that money within a safe - approximately £600 - was stolen from Buckland United Reformed Church on Kingston Road in Fratton.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or perhaps saw someone acting suspiciously nearby during these times.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210331809.

Alternatively, you can submit any information you may have via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ on the Hampshire Constabulary website.

