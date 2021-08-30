WANTED: Have you seen 40-year-old Yan Rowan Peters?

Published: 30th August 2021 12:46

Have you seen 40-year-old Yan Rowan Peters?

He is wanted in connection with an ongoing rape investigation, relating to someone known to him.

The incident Officers are investigating took place on 1 June in the Ryde area of the Isle of Wight.

They have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and will continue to do so, however as part of their investigation they are asking the public to report any sightings to them.

Yan is described as:

White

Medium build

Approximately 5ft 9ins tall

Brown hair

Hazel coloured eyes

He is believed to have links to the Portsmouth/Southsea area, so Officers are asking people to spread theirappeal in this area too.

They would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct Police attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44210212952.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

