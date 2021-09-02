Man charged following several burglaries in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd September 2021 15:41

Officers investigating a number of burglaries and thefts in Portsmouth have charged a man.



Anthony James Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place, Portsmouth, has been charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary other than dwelling, one count of dwelling burglary and theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 1 September) and was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 4 October.



The charges relate to three incidents which took place last month:

On Monday 9 August a purse containing money and a bank card which was later used was taken from an address on Moorings Way.

On Saturday 21 August a purse was taken from a salon on Fratton Road.

On Wednesday 25 August a wallet containing bank cards and cash was taken from an address on Woodpath, Southsea.

