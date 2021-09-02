https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man charged following several burglaries in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd September 2021 15:41
Officers investigating a number of burglaries and thefts in Portsmouth have charged a man.


Anthony James Storr, 32, of Nutfield Place, Portsmouth, has been charged with one count of theft, one count of burglary other than dwelling, one count of dwelling burglary and theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 1 September) and was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 4 October.

The charges relate to three incidents which took place last month:

  • On Monday 9 August a purse containing money and a bank card which was later used was taken from an address on Moorings Way.
  • On Saturday 21 August a purse was taken from a salon on Fratton Road.
  • On Wednesday 25 August a wallet containing bank cards and cash was taken from an address on Woodpath, Southsea.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies