https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

New Deputy Chief Constable for Hampshire Constabulary

Published: 3rd September 2021 14:40

Hampshire Constabulary has a new Deputy Chief Constable.

Ben Snuggs starts in the role today (Friday, 3 September 2021) replacing DCC Sara Glen, who is shortly retiring after thirty years of service.

Speaking on his first day, DCC Snuggs said: "I know how passionate the officers and staff I work alongside are about preventing crime and supporting victims. My job is to ensure we all have the right focus and harness that commitment to deliver the best possible service to the public. Hampshire's where my heart is, it's where my home is and why I'm really excited about being the Deputy Chief Constable and serving all of our communities."

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney said: "The first of our 600 new officers are starting to hit the streets, public expectations are high, and the Police and Crime Commissioner is developing her new Police and Crime Plan. With policing becoming more complex, the role of deputy is even more crucial in ensuring we can continue to deliver the best service we can with the resources we have. Having a deputy who lives and breathes Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and is so victim focused, is the perfect match."

A graduate of law and the FBI National Academy, DCC Snuggs has served the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight since September 1996. He is an experienced Chief Officer having served in an Assistant Chief Constable role since January 2017 overseeing Crime, Criminal Justice and Intelligence in Hampshire, and the Joint Operations Unit and Contact Management across Hampshire and Thames Valley.

More widely, DCC Snuggs chairs the national Forensic Information Database Services (FINDS) Strategy Board on behalf of the National Police Chief's Council. He is a member of the national cadre of chief officers who assume overall tactical command for resolving Counter Terrorism incidents, and in 2009 he undertook service in Afghanistan as a European Union Police Mission civilian police advisor to the Minister of the Interior.

Ben is married and has two daughters. He is also a keen runner and sea kayaker.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies