Public invited to take part in survey by Police & Crime Commissioner Donna Jones

Published: 3rd September 2021 15:15

"My vision is for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to be the safest places to live, work and visit in the country. As your Police and Crime Commissioner, as a parent, and as a citizen, I want Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to be places our children and elderly people can walk the streets without fear of violence or intimidation.



Nearly 3000 local residents responded to my crime survey last year. You told me what your policing priorities were and they have shaped the priorities I am planning to put in my ‘More Police, Safer Streets' Police and Crime Plan. That's why my priorities are residents' priorities, formulated together and I now want to ensure as many local people as possible see these priorities and have an opportunity to give their view.

Please therefore complete the survey below, which will only take a few minutes."

https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90375152/Police-Crime-Plan-Survey

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner

