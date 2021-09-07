https://analytics.google.
Join The Youth Commission and Have Your Voice Heard

Published: 7th September 2021 13:51
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Youth Commission is seeking new members aged 14 to 24 years. The Youth Commission acts as the voice of young people on the crime and policing issues that matter to them most.
  • Make a difference
  • Have your voice heard
  • Gain new knowledge, skills and experiences
  • Meet a variety of new people
  • Go to some great fun events
  • Work with those who are making decisions on things that matter to young people

The Youth Commission helps inform and support the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones.

Members of the Youth Commission:

  • Consult with young people on police and crime issues and seek ideas on how these can be tackled.
  • Work to raise awareness and educate young people via campaigns.
  • Learn about different issues that are relevant to them and their peers.

If you are aged 14-24 and interested, or know a young person who might be, visit the Commissioner's website http://www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/join before October 31st to find out more and apply to join.

