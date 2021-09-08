Man charged with drugs supply offences following vehicle search

Published: 8th September 2021 16:19

A man has been charged with drugs offences following a police search of a van in Southsea.



Officers conducted the search in Waverley Road on 6 September, and seized a quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary at a house in Peters Road, Locks Heath, between 29 August and 1 September. Foreign currency was stolen during this incident.

Daniel Thornton, aged 38, of Waverley Road in Southsea, has been charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, and one count of possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning (8 September).

Enquiries remain ongoing into the burglary in Locks Heath.

