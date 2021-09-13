Man charged following Titchfield Common public order incident

Published: 13th September 2021 14:53

A man has been charged following a public order incident in the Titchfield Common area this weekend.



Police received reports between 7.00 am and 8.00 am on Sunday 12 September, of a man allegedly acting aggressively in Churchill Close.

During police attendance, officers were threatened and bottles and stones were thrown at them. Fortunately, no officers were injured.

James Anthony Harris, aged 38, of Park Cottage Drive in Fareham, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today (13 September).

