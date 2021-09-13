Two arrested for theft from vehicle in Portsmouth

Published: 13th September 2021 15:52

Officers have made two arrests following a theft from a van on Truro Road, Portsmouth.



The arrests took place in the early hours of this morning (Monday 13 September) after police were called to reports of three people attempting to gain access to cars on Stubbington Avenue.

Officers attended and located two boys each in possession of bank cards that did not belong to them.

Subsequent enquiries revealed that the cards had been stolen from a van parked on Truro Road and later used.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and one count of theft from a motor vehicle.

They both remain in police custody at this time.

Officers would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to be vigilant, report anyone acting suspiciously and double check that your vehicles are locked at all times.

They would also urge people to remove any valuables from their cars and vans.

It is also a good idea to log any serial numbers or distinctive features for any items you have, so that if you have to report a theft, you can give the Police these details. Officers can then try to match them to any items they may later seize and will help then reunite any stolen items recovered to you more quiclkly.

