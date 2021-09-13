Portsmouth man charged following robbery on London Road

Published: 13th September 2021 16:08

Officers investigating a robbery on London Road on Saturday 21st August, have charged a 38-year-old man.



Barry David Shaw of Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth, has been charged with robbery and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Monday 13 September).

He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 11 October.

