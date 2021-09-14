Dispersal order issued in response to anti-social behaviour in Sedgley Close

Published: 14th September 2021 18:51

Officers working on anti-social behaviour in Southsea have issued a dispersal order in Sedgley Close for the next 24 hours.



This action comes in response to concerns raised by an increase in anti-social behaviour by a group of young people in the area.

We are aware that these incidents are caused by a very small minority of our young population and know that some of the instigators do not live in the area.

We are using the dispersal tool as a means to deal with the rise in ASB, whilst supporting the local residents in line with our commitment to keeping our communities safe.

While our teams have been conducting extra patrols in the area, we are now also making use of a Section 34 dispersal order.

The order covers an area that includes Sedgley Close and the Somers Town adventure play area, including the basketball courts, children's play area, green spaces and surrounding footpaths. It comes into force at 5pm today (Tuesday 14 September) and lasts until 4.59pm tomorrow (Wednesday 15 September).

The dispersal order gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48 hour period with no return. Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

Those under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

In addition, we have also been jointly working with our community wardens and Portsmouth City Council as part of a longer term solution.

Inspector Louise Tester said: "We know how much anti-social behaviour can negatively impact people's lives and this is simply not acceptable for the residents of Sedgley Close and its surroundings.

"While we have ensured that we have extended our patrols in the area, we also feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue.

"We are working hard to tackle this issue for local residents and would ask that they come and speak to patrolling officers with concerns or call us on 101."

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour should call 101 or report it to us online at www.hampshire.police.uk. If a crime is in progress, call 999.

