Man charged after a woman is threatened with an imitation firearm in Portsmouth.

Published: 1st October 2021 16:48
A 33 year-old man has been charged by officers in relation to a woman being threatened with an imitation firearm in Portsmouth.

The 29 year-old victim was threatened on Cottage Grove in Southsea following a dispute at around 2:15am on Wednesday 29 Septemeber.

Officers subsequently carried out a warrant at an address on Cottage Grove, where an imitation firearm and drugs were located, and the 33 year-old man was arrested.

Matthew Timothy Perry of George V Avenue in Worthing has since been charged with attempting supply a Class A drug (cocaine), possession of a Class A drug (heroin), and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday 1 October).

