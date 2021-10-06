Portsmouth

Police & Crime

News Blue Lamp Trust Continues To Provide Free Home Visits To Hampshire and Isle of Wights Most Vulnerable Residents Published: 6th October 2021 14:57 Hampshire Constabulary wanted to share an update with you from their partners, The Blue Lamp Trust.

The Blue Lamp Trust runs a scheme, which it has done so throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to do so, called the Bobby Scheme. It provides free home security visits, long-life smoke alarms and advice to vulnerable residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, particularly the elderly and victims of burglary and domestic abuse.



A full crime prevention and fire safety survey is carried out by one of their trained, police-vetted fitters. They will provide both general and specific crime and fire prevention advice to improve resident home safety. When appropriate their fitters will fit such items as locks, spy-holes, door chains and smoke alarms, etc. This service is completely free. The Bobby Scheme can supply and fit police approved key safes for a small donation.



The Bobby Scheme is free to those who are vulnerable due to age (over 65), circumstance, disabled, or a victim of household crime. Anyone can make a referral including individuals, friends, family, doctors, social workers, etc. via the Blue Lamp Trust website https://bluelamptrust.org.uk/bobby-scheme-landingpage/ or by ringing 0300 777 0157.