https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Blue Lamp Trust Continues To Provide Free Home Visits To Hampshire and Isle of Wights Most Vulnerable Residents

Published: 6th October 2021 14:57
Hampshire Constabulary wanted to share an update with you from their partners, The Blue Lamp Trust.

The Blue Lamp Trust runs a scheme, which it has done so throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to do so, called the Bobby Scheme. It provides free home security visits, long-life smoke alarms and advice to vulnerable residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, particularly the elderly and victims of burglary and domestic abuse. 

A full crime prevention and fire safety survey is carried out by one of their trained, police-vetted fitters. They will provide both general and specific crime and fire prevention advice to improve resident home safety. When appropriate their fitters will fit such items as locks, spy-holes, door chains and smoke alarms, etc. This service is completely free. The Bobby Scheme can supply and fit police approved key safes for a small donation. 

The Bobby Scheme is free to those who are vulnerable due to age (over 65), circumstance, disabled, or a victim of household crime. Anyone can make a referral including individuals, friends, family, doctors, social workers, etc. via the Blue Lamp Trust website https://bluelamptrust.org.uk/bobby-scheme-landingpage/ or by ringing  0300 777 0157. 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies