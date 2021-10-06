Two charged in connection with Class A drug supply in Portsmouth

Published: 6th October 2021 15:59

Two men have been charged following an investigation into Class A drug supply by Portsmouth’s High Harm Team and Eastern Proactive Team.

Tayo Odunukan, 29, of Tottenham Lane, Hornsey, and Elliott Bonney, 30, of Riverdene Road, Ilford, have both been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Odunukan was also charged with possession of criminal property

A 38-year-old woman from Southsea was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug in connection with the investigation but released from custody with no further action being taken against her.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 6 October).

