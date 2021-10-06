https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Two charged in connection with Class A drug supply in Portsmouth

Published: 6th October 2021 15:59
Two men have been charged following an investigation into Class A drug supply by Portsmouth’s High Harm Team and Eastern Proactive Team.

Tayo Odunukan, 29, of Tottenham Lane, Hornsey, and Elliott Bonney, 30, of Riverdene Road, Ilford, have both been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Odunukan was also charged with possession of criminal property

A 38-year-old woman from Southsea was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug in connection with the investigation but released from custody with no further action being taken against her.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 6 October).

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies