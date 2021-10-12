CCTV image released in Portsmouth attempted burglary investigation

Published: 12th October 2021 17:57

Do you recognise these men?

Officers are looking to speak with them in connection with an attempted burglary in Portsmouth this weekend.

They were called at around 6pm,on 10 October, to a business premises on Ackworth Road.

Entry was attempted to an industrial site before being disturbed by the alarm. Nothing was stolen in the incident.

The suspects are believed to have made off in a van towards Hawthorne Crescent.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist the Policeinvestigation?

If you do, or if you recognise any of the men in the images, please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 with reference 44210407465. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111

