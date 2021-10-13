https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Do you recognise this man? Appeal for information following burglary in Southsea

Published: 13th October 2021 12:35
Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Southsea.

The incident happened sometime between 5.30pm on Friday 17 September and 12pm on Monday 20 September at an address on Woodpath, Southsea.

Entry was gained to the property and two laptops, an IPhone 12, a handbag, a wallet containing bank cards and a vehicle were taken from the address.

The bank cards were later used in a number of shops. The victim's car and one of the laptops have since been recovered.

Officres  would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured, who we'd like to speak to in connection with this investigation.

He is described as:

  • White
  • Of slim build
  • Wearing a black baseball cap, a blue, grey and white stiped sweater, blue shorts, black trainers and a patterned face mask.
 

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information that may assist in the Police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 44210377920 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies