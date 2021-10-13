Do you recognise this man? Appeal for information following burglary in Southsea

Published: 13th October 2021 12:35

Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Southsea.

The incident happened sometime between 5.30pm on Friday 17 September and 12pm on Monday 20 September at an address on Woodpath, Southsea.

Entry was gained to the property and two laptops, an IPhone 12, a handbag, a wallet containing bank cards and a vehicle were taken from the address.

The bank cards were later used in a number of shops. The victim's car and one of the laptops have since been recovered.

Officres would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured, who we'd like to speak to in connection with this investigation.

He is described as:

White

Of slim build

Wearing a black baseball cap, a blue, grey and white stiped sweater, blue shorts, black trainers and a patterned face mask.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information that may assist in the Police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 44210377920 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

