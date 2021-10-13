Do you recognise these people? Images released in Portsmouth burglary investigation

Published: 13th October 2021 12:43

Officers investigating a burglary in Portsmouth are keen to identify the people in these images.

Sometime between 8pm on Thursday, 8 July and 5.30pm on Monday, 12 July, an address on Church Road was broken into and keys to a Mercedes car were stolen.

During the evening of Thursday, 12 July, officers located the stolen car parked in a car park on Westover Road, Baffins. Upon seeing officers, the occupants got out of the car and ran off.

Officers are keen to identify the people in these images.

Do you recognise them?

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 44210275119 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A man aged 18 from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

