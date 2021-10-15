Man charged in connection with rape investigation in Portsmouth

Published: 15th October 2021 11:59

Officers investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman in Portsmouth have charged a man.

Samuel Belstone, 29, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of rape and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday 14 October).

This charge is in relation to an incident which happened in Portsmouth between 3am and 6am on Saturday 9 October.

