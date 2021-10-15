https://analytics.google.
Man jailed for Southsea drugs offences

Published: 15th October 2021 12:49
A man has been jailed for three years for drugs supply offences in Southsea.

On 6 September this year, officers searched an address and a vehicle on Waverley Road as part of an ongoing investigation.

They seized a quantity of heroin, cocaine and Xanax during searches, and subsequently arrested 38-year-old Daniel Thornton.

Thornton, of Waverley Road, was later charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and one count of possessing class C drugs with intent to supply.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday 12 October, Thornton admitted the offences and was jailed for three years.

PC Kevin Parker said: “The supply of drugs causes constant misery to our communities, and is often linked to more serious harm.

“I am pleased that officers were able to locate these drugs, identify the person responsible for supplying them and get this case brought swiftly before the courts.

“With more drugs off the streets and with Thornton now behind bars, I hope this case provides some reassurance to communities that we won’t tolerate drugs supply and will take action to bring those responsible to justice.”

