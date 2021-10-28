Officers investigating serious assault in Cosham make two further arrests

Published: 28th October 2021 08:45

Officers investigating a serious assault on London Road, Cosham, on Monday (25 October) have made two further arrests.

A 36-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 40-year-old man from Chichester have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action being taken against him.

The arrests come after we were called at 5.43pm to a report that a man had been stabbed in the car park of the Red Lion pub.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth, remains in Southampton General Hospital in a serious yet stable condition.

A second man, a 39-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered minor injuries to his back and face. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers would like to thank everyone who shared their earlier appeal, detectives are not currently seeking anyone further in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries and have not yet contacted us, please do so by calling 101 quoting 44210428831 or go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

