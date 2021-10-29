https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Man Charged Following Serious Assault In Cosham

Published: 29th October 2021 15:01

Officers investigating a serious assault in Cosham on Monday evening (25 October) have charged a man.


Sammy Philpott, 36, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 29 October).

A 40-year-old man from Chichester who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with this incident has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

A third man, a 34-year-old from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.

The charge comes after we were called after we were called at 5.43pm to a report that a man had been stabbed in the car park of the Red Lion pub.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth, remains in Southampton General Hospital in a stable condition.

A second man, a 39-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered injuries to his back and face. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies