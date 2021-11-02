Appeal for information following serious sexual assault in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd November 2021 10:56

Officers investigating a report that a 19-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Portsmouth in the early hours of Saturday 28 August are appealing to the public for information.

The woman reported to the Police that she was seriously sexually assaulted after leaving a night out at Astoria Nightclub.

After leaving the nightclub, the woman got into a taxi on Guildhall Walk with two men at 12.46am and was dropped off at Twyford Avenue at 12.54am, before heading onto Gruneisen Road.

It is believed that the assault took place between 12.54am and 2am.

She continues to receive support from specialist officers.

Officers have been following extensive lines of enquiry to identify the men in the attached pictures in connection with this incident, and they are now turning to the public for help.

Do you recognise these men?





Officers would like to speak to them in connection with this incident.

Detective Inspector Wayne Jackson said: "This has been a very distressing incident for the victim and we have been following all lines of enquiry to identify those involved.

"We’re releasing these images to the public as we’re very keen to speak to the men pictured in connection with this incident. If you recognise them or have any information that may assist our enquiries, however small you feel it may be, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting the reference 44210344253. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

