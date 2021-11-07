Convicted terrorist offender sentenced for notification breach – Portsmouth

Published: 7th November 2021 13:09

A convicted terrorist has admitted to breaching a notification order following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), supported by Hampshire Constabulary.





Isaac Idris, formally known as Mustakim Jaman, of Hudson Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to five breaches of a Part 4 Terrorist Notification Order, under Section 54 of the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 10 August.

On Friday 1 October Idris was also charged with six further breaches which he pleaded guilty to.

On the 5th November he was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment at the Central Criminal Court. He will remain on licence for a year following his release from custody.

Idris failed to notify police of financial information, a phone number and email addresses in contravention of the conditions of the order.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes QPM, Head of CTPSE, said: “Idris was obliged to report these details, which he did not.

“Many terrorism offenders have strict restrictions placed on them when they are released into the community to support our priority of protecting the public. These restrictions are applied in order to reduce the risk of them being drawn back into terrorism and reoffending.

“It is therefore vitally important breaches of this nature are investigated and brought through the courts as has happened in this case.”

