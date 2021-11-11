Appeal for information following sexual assault on Albert Road

Published: 11th November 2021 16:43

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information following a report of a sexual assault that took place on Albert Road, Southsea.

On Monday 1 November it was reported to Officers that between 11.40pm and midnight, a man had approached two 19-year-old women in the Buffalo Restaurant and sexually assaulted one of them.

After the two women left the shop, the man followed them along Albert Road towards the public toilets and sexually assaulted the second women.

The two women are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and now have these images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

The man pictured is described as:

Aged between 58 and 64

5foot 8inches tall

White

Chubby, but not overweight

Grey hair

Wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with writing on it, a navy blue jacket with no hood, green trousers, dark trainers and carrying a black rucksack on his back.

Carrying a small notepad which he was writing in.

Do you recognise the man pictured? Officers believe he spoke to at least one other man immediately after the incident. Was this you? Perhaps you were in the area and saw what happened?

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information that may assist Police enquiries should call 101 quoting 44210439127. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

