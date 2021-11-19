Three arrested following robbery and assault in Guildhall Square

Published: 19th November 2021 11:45

Officers investigating a robbery in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, yesterday evening (Wednesday 17 November) have made two arrests.

They were called at 8.24pm to a report that a group of boys had approached a 21-year-old man, pushed him off his bike and then taken it. They then followed the victim in a short pursuit. The victim was not injured and the bike was recovered at the scene.

Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A 17-year-old boy, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted criminal damage, as well as assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm in connection with a second incident which also took place in Guildhall Square on the same evening.

At around 10.20pm Officers were called following a report of an assault in Guildhall Square. A 49-year-old man received minor injuries to his face.

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also arrested in connection with the assault, on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and robbery.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Officers will be conducting increased patrols in the Guildhall Walk and Guildhall Square areas. If you have any concerns or questions please approach them.

Hampshire Constabulary will be working on actively targeting offenders and keeping our communities safe. As they continue to do this, they would like to take this opportunity to remind you of some personal safety advice:

Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you’re going somewhere you haven’t been before.

Keep your mobile phone and valuables out of sight. If you’re using your phone it’s more likely to be snatched from your hand as you’re not paying attention to your surroundings, so look around you.

Don’t leave a mobile, any other device, wallet or purse on the table of an outdoor café, pub or restaurant. The same goes for any jewellery you might be wearing – keep it covered when walking down the street.

Finally, if you’re threatened with violence, don’t risk your personal safety. Property can be replaced, you can’t. See this page of advice on responding to violent situations

For more advice visit: How to protect yourself from street robbery | Hampshire Constabulary

If you see anything suspicious please report it to the Police via 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

