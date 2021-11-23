Two men charged following burglary on Twyford Avenue

Published: 23rd November 2021 12:58

Officers investigating a burglary at an address on Twyford Avenue have charged two men.

Fahad Abbas, 39, of Haslemere Road, Southsea, and Benjamin Coates, 38, of Abrams Way, Havant, have been charged with dwelling burglary

Coates has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 13 December. Abbas has also been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday 23 November).

The charges come following a report of a burglary at an address on Twyford Avenue on November 1st.

For advice on how to keep your home safe from potential burglars, visit Hampshire Constabulary's crime prevention page: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

