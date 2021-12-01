Operation Holly drink and drug driving campaign launched in Hampshire

Published: 1st December 2021 16:08

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police has launched its annual drink and drug driving campaign, Operation Holly.

Running from 1 December until 1 January 2022, the campaign combines educational and enforcement activity in the run up to Christmas and New Year to tackle drink and drug driving.

Driving while impaired through drink or drugs can increase the chances of road users being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Every year we run Op Holly and every year we find that people still take to the roads having drunk too much alcohol or having taken drugs that will impair their driving.

“It is important to plan how you are going to get home after a Christmas party or a night out. Consider using public transport, taxis or have a designated driver, especially if going out in groups.

Think carefully about the morning after. It’s is highly likely that you will still be over the limit the next morning as it can take hours for alcohol and drugs to leave your system.

“Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system has the ability to effect the way you drive; increasing the risk of serious harm to either yourself or other road users.

“Therefore, this festive season, plan your journeys, think about how you are going to get home as this can reduce the chances of families facing Christmas and the future without their loved ones.

“Our message is simple. Don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.

“If you know of anyone who is drink or drug driving call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report via Crimestoppers.”

