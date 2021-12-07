https://analytics.google.
Can you help find missing Eva, 13, from Portsmouth?

Published: 7th December 2021 15:33

Can you help Police find a missing girl from Cosham?

Eva, 13, was last seen around 10.15am today (December 7) in Paulsgrove and the Police and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her and are now turning to the public for assistance.
Eva is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with long auburn hair. She was last seen with a large grey River Island handbag.
 
 
Officers believe Eva will still be in the Portsmouth area.
If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44210490372.
 
