Man arrested following string of burglaries in Portsmouth

Officers investigating a number of burglaries in Portsmouth have arrested a 53-year-old man. Sometime between 8am and 6.10pm on Wednesday 1 December, entry was gained to an address on Victoria Road North and a wallet, a set of car keys, various items of jewellery and two laptops were taken. The wallet contained a bank card that was later used. Sometime between 2.40pm and 7pm on Saturday 4 December, entry was gained to an address on Campbell Road and a laptop, a hard drive and a house key were taken. At approximately 7.40pm on Saturday 4 December, a property on Waverley Road was broken into and several items of jewellery were taken, as well as two credit cards. Sometime between 1pm on Saturday 4 December and 12.30am on Sunday 5 December, entry was gained to an address on Lawrence Road. Nothing was taken. No-one was home at the time of either of the incidents and no-one was injured. Investigating officers have arrested a 53-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of three counts of dwelling burglary and one count of attempted dwelling burglary. He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue. Officers would like to take this opportunity to remind you of some crime prevention advice in order to help protect your home: Add as many layers of security as possible to make accessing your home more difficult. This could include installing CCTV or video doorbells – which can then be used for evidential purposes in the event of a crime. A house that appears occupied is less likely to be targeted by burglars, installing light switch timers inside the house can help make it appear occupied. Likewise, dusk to dawn or sensor lighting to the front and rear of your home can help deter potential thieves. Keep high value, easily portable jewellery and equipment from being visible through a window and don't forget to register them at www.immobilise.com For further prevention measures visit the websites below: Locks, window, door and garage security: www.locksmiths.co.uk Burglar alarms: make sure you use an approved installer from www.ssaib.org.uk and www.nsi.org.uk Sheds – keep equipment and ladders locked away. Visit www.soldsecure.comfor tested and approved locks