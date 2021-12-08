Appeal for information following sexual assault in Portsmouth City Centre

Published: 8th December 2021 14:14

Officers investigating a sexual assault in the centre of Portsmouth have released this e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At approximately 2am on Friday 27 August, a woman in her 20s was walking along Winston Churchill Avenue with friends when she stopped briefly just off Winston Churchill Avenue, near to Portsmouth Crown Court and Harry Law Halls. A man then approached her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim managed to run away back towards her friends.

Officers have been following numerous lines of enquiry to identify the man involved and now have this e-fit to release to the public. Do you recognise the man in the e-fit?

He is described as:

Asian

Aged between 25 and 30-years-old

Approximately 6foot tall

Of slim build

Short, dark hair

Dark eyes

Spoke with a deep voice

Was wearing an orange and brown stripy t-shirt and dark trousers/jeans.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with this incident. If you recognise him or have any information about the assault that may assist the investigation, call 101 quoting 44210342934.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

