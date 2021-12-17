https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man charged following suspicious incident in Pryzm

Published: 17th December 2021 15:58

Officers investigating a suspicious incident at Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth have charged a man.

Ismail Elkhalifa, 24, of Eton Road, Southsea, has been charged with kidnap.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 17 December).

The charge comes after Officerswere called to a report that a 20-year-old woman had been approached on the dancefloor inside the club by a man unknown to her, who claimed to work for the venue.

The man escorted the woman from the premises and once outside the woman approached door staff who confirmed that the man involved did not work for the venue and called police.

The woman was not injured.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies