Man charged following suspicious incident in Pryzm

Published: 17th December 2021 15:58

Officers investigating a suspicious incident at Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth have charged a man.

Ismail Elkhalifa, 24, of Eton Road, Southsea, has been charged with kidnap.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 17 December).

The charge comes after Officerswere called to a report that a 20-year-old woman had been approached on the dancefloor inside the club by a man unknown to her, who claimed to work for the venue.

The man escorted the woman from the premises and once outside the woman approached door staff who confirmed that the man involved did not work for the venue and called police.

The woman was not injured.

