The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Appeal for information following burglary in Southsea

Published: 30th December 2021 17:03

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary at an address on Havelock Road, Southsea.

It was reported to Police on Thursday 23 December that at some time between 1pm and 7.30pm, a property had been broken into and a number of items of jewellery were taken.

No-one was at home at the time of the incident, and no-one was injured.

Officers investigating burglary in Portsmouth would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with this incident.


Do you recognise him? Were you in the area on the afternoon of the incident? Did you see anything?

Anyone with information that may assist the Police investigation should call 101 quoting reference 44210513406.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Comments

