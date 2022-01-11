Appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Southsea

Published: 11th January 2022 16:31

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Southsea yesterday morning (Monday 10 January).

Police were called by colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service at 7.30am to a report that a 51-year-old man had been located with serious injuries on Clarendon Road.

He was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 46-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers believe this incident took place in the area of the Strand roundabout, by the Strand City Map Mural and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Perhaps you saw what happened or were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist our investigation?

Portsmouth South Inspector Louise Tester said: “This incident took place early in the morning, possibly as many people would have been driving through the area to get to school or work. We believe there would have been a number of people in the area at the time that may have information which could assist our enquiries.

“We would like to reassure the local community that we believe both parties involved in this incident to be known to eachother and we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220011524. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.