Two men charged in connection with burglaries in Portsmouth

Published: 20th January 2022 15:51

Officers investigating two burglaries in Portsmouth have now charged two men.

Christopher Carter, 38, of Foster Road, has been charged with one count of dwelling burglary and one count of non-dwelling burglary. The charges are in connection with burglaries that took place on Berkshire Close on Thursday 13 January and at Tesco on Goldsmith Avenue in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday 18 January).

Barry Shaw, 38, of Gladys Avenue, was charged with non-dwelling burglary in connection with the incident at Tesco on Goldsmith Avenue. 

Both men are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 19 January). 

A third man, a 33-year-old of no fixed abode, who was arrested in connection with the incident on Goldsmith Avenue has been released under investigation.

Comments

