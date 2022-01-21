https://analytics.google.
Man sentenced for Southsea Beach Café burglary

Published: 21st January 2022 15:34

A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to four months in prison following a burglary at Southsea Beach Café last month.

Officers were called at 9.22am on Tuesday 14 December to a report that someone had gained entry to the premises overnight between 1.45 and 2.00 am and taken four bottles of alcohol.

An investigation was launched by Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Hawk team, which specialises in burglary, and 40-year-old Martin Ayling of Elm Grove, Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was later charged with the offence and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 20 January) where he was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

