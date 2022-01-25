https://analytics.google.
Appeal for information following collision on Eastern Road

Published: 25th January 2022 10:56

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Portsmouth.

At around 5pm on Sunday, 23 January, a dark grey coloured Kia was in collision with a pedestrian on Eastern Road. 

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old man from Southsea, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where he remains receiving treatment for his injuries. 

A 26-year-old woman from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody. 

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44220030619.

