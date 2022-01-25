Family pays tribute following fatal Portsmouth collision

Published: 25th January 2022 12:36

The family of a woman who died following a collision in Portsmouth on Monday 17 January have paid tribute to her.

Officers were called at 6.42am to reports of a woman in the road with serious injuries on the High Street, Old Portsmouth. Subsequent enquiries revealed she had been struck by a black Nissan Qashqai, which didn’t stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, Hildegard Emily Lowe, 91, from High Street, Portsmouth, was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but sadly later died as a result of her injuries.

Paying tribute to her, her family said: “We are all devastated by the incident and the subsequent death of Mum, Hildegard Emily Lowe.

“At 91 years old, Mum had lived a long and eventful life and there were plenty more years to come. Mum made a point of exercising as much as she could and regularly walked in Southsea. Over the years she made many friends from all walks of life. She loved her time volunteering in the British Heart Foundation shop, being part of Portsmouth Cathedral’s Sewing Club and attending the Cathedral itself.

“We would like to thank all those who took the time to stop and chat with her when she was out and about, I know that it meant a great deal to her as it does to us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision can call the Police on 101 or report on thier website, quoting reference number 44220020934 or Operation Nebulous.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.