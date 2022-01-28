CCTV images released following robbery in Portsmouth

Published: 28th January 2022 12:07

Can you help Hampshire Constabulary identify the people in these images?

Officers would like to speak to them after a 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was made to withdraw cash from an ATM near Sainsbury’s on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road.

A group of three men are reported to have approached the man and made him withdraw cash, before assaulting him.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 23, between 1.30am and 2.10am.

Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the people in these CCTV images as part of their investigation.

All three have been described as white, aged between 15 and 20-years-old.

Can you help?

Call 101 and quote 44220030200.

