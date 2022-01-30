Man charged with Portsmouth dwelling burglary

Published: 30th January 2022 15:00

A man has been charged with burglary following an investigation led by the Eastern Operation Hawk team.

Sean Callan, aged 36, of Magdalen Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with one count of burglary relating to an incident in Tipner Road, Portsmouth.

It’s alleged that some time between 6 November and 7 November 2021, a house was broken into and some Euros, a bank card and sets of keys were stolen.

Callan was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 29 January 2022).

