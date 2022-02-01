https://analytics.google.
Two people charged following theft from 81 year-old woman in Cosham.

Published: 1st February 2022 17:07
A man and a woman have been charged after more than £400 was stolen from an 81 year-old woman’s purse in Cosham.

A number of other household items were also stolen from a property on Hawthorn Crescent on Sunday 30 January.

Following an investigation two people have been charged.

Lisa Patricia Plested, aged 46, of Ashford Close in Cosham has been charged with burglary, theft, fraud by false representation, and making off without payment. Ashley Watson, aged 29 also of Ashford Close in Cosham has been charged with burglary, theft, and fraud by false representation.

Both have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 1 February).

