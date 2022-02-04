https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Two men sentenced following house burglary in Portsmouth

Published: 4th February 2022 11:38
Two men have been sentenced to a total of four years and 42 weeks in prison following a burglary at an address in Portsmouth in November last year

Fahad Abbas, 39, of Haslemere Road, Southsea, and Benjamin Coates, 38, of Abrams Way, Havant, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday 3 February) having previously been charged with burglary following an incident at an address on Twyford Avenue.

It was reported tothe Police that between 7.35pm and 8.50pm on Monday 1 November, entry had been gained to a flat and jewellery worth approximately £2000, £300 in cash and a folding knife had been taken. 

An investigation was launched by Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Operation Hawk team, which specialises in burglary, and Abbas and Coates were identified from CCTV footage and arrested.

Officers also analysed footwear marks at the scene, later confirmed to have matched trainers recovered from Coates on his arrest. Both men were subsequently charged with dwelling burglary and remanded into custody. 

Both men were today sentenced to two years and 21 weeks each in prison.  

Detective Constable Hannah Mosely of Operation Hawk, who led the investigation, said: “Dwelling burglary is an extremely distressing crime and the impact it has on its victims must not be understated.

“I hope this investigation and prison sentence reassures our communities that we will do everything possible to support victims of dwelling burglary and bring offenders to justice. 

“We would urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or has any information on burglary and stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via our website.” 

For advice on how to keep your home safe from potential burglars, visit the crime prevention page: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies